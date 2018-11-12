Westworld’s Clifton Collins Jr. and Izabela Vidovic (Wonder) are set for recurring roles in Hulu’s eight-episode Veronica Mars revival set for premiere in 2019.

The reboot returns star Kristen Bell, Enrico Colantoni and Jason Dohring to the series that ran for three seasons on UPN and the CW from 2004-2007. In the revival, spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica (Bell) is drawn into an epic mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.

Collins will play Alonzo, a mid-level hitman for a Mexican cartel. Because of his facility with English, he’s chosen by his boss to travel to Neptune to take out whoever killed his wife’s nephew. The more time Alonzo spends in the U.S. the more doubts creep in about his chosen career field, particularly when he falls hard for a local girl.

Vidovic will portray Matty Ross. When teenaged Matty Ross loses the most important person in the world to her in an act of violence, she isn’t content to wait for justice. She goes after it herself in acts so brazen, they remind Veronica of the girl she used to be.

Emmy-nominated Collins stars as Lawrence on HBO’s Westworld. He recurred in Ballers and most recently appeared in feature Super Troopers 2.

Vidovic’s recent TV credits include Freeform’s The Fosters, NBC’s About A Boy and the role of Charlotte in the CW’s The 100. In film, Vidovic was recently seen in Lionsgate’s Wonder and director Gary Fleder’s thriller Homefront.