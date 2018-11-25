Refresh for latest…: Although the Thanksgiving holiday doesn’t factor abroad, moviegoers took in a cornucopia of offerings at the international box office this weekend, clocking new milestones for many.

Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald leads the overseas chart for the second weekend in a row as it tracks roughly on par with the previous film in the Wizarding World spinoff series. With $83.7M in the sophomore frame, the offshore cume is now $322.6M for $439.7M global. But there was plenty of magic reserved for new entry Ralph Breaks The Internet and pulsing holdovers Venom, Bohemian Rhapsody and more.

Off a phenomenal China performance, Sony’s Venom continued to course this frame and has now crossed $800M worldwide. At $822.5M, it is the 2nd highest grossing superhero origin movie ever globally, behind Black Panther. Of $610.8M at the international box office, $242.9M is from the Middle Kingdom.

Fox Elsewhere in Asia, there is a cultural phenomenon afoot as Fox’s Bohemian Rhapsody hits higher and higher notes. The offshore cume is now $320.2M with Korea and Japan seeing increases this weekend. In the former, the Freddie Mercury biopic has jumped a staggering 80% from opening to is Fox’s No. 1 movie of the year there. Globally, the Rami Malek-starrer is at $472M.

In new play, Disney’s Wreck-It-Ralph sequel is on a staggered pattern to roll through the rest of the year and into February 2019. Early in the run, it is already tracking almost three times bigger than the original. Breaking into 18 markets this weekend, including China, Mexico and Russia, the $41.5M launch also puts it well ahead of Big Hero 6, Moana and Coco in like-for-likes. Combined with domestic’s great start, the global cume is $126M with play ahead in such key majors as the UK, Japan, Australia, Korea, Brazil, Germany and France.

Disney Highlights for the Phil Johnston/Rich Moore-helmed adventure comedy include Mexico where Ralph scored the biggest Walt Disney Animation Studios launch ever -– at $6.3M it’s only 28% below Dis/Pixar’s local phenom Coco. The China bow of $19.5M is right on par with expectations and comes in just below Incredibles 2. Ralph has a better Douban score at 8.4 and landed well ahead of the sophomore turn of Fantastic Beasts.

Warner Bros Pictures FB2’s China take has surpassed the lifetime of the previous film in dollar terms while the movie elsewhere held the No. 1 position in 37 markets this session. Japan, a typically important hub for the Wizarding World, opened to $13M (including $1M on 31 IMAX screens) for WB’s biggest start of 2018 and similar to FB1.

In additional milestones to those noted above, WB’s A Star Is Born has topped $350M worldwide while Universal/Working Title’s Johnny English Strikes Again is now the highest of the franchise overseas.

Universal Also from Universal, Night School has crossed $100M worldwide to become the No. 5 comedy of 2018 and the No. 2 original comedy of the year. The Kevin Hart/Tiffany Haddish-starrer has done its top offshore business in the UK, Australia and the Middle East, and is holding well in Germany which is a key hub for Hollywood comedies. Rollout continues through February with the current offshore cume at $24.2M for $101.1M global.

Outside Disney’s Ralph and Vanellope, the other new face at offshore turnstiles this session was Lionsgate’s Robin Hood which put $8.7M in the quiver from 33 markets. The UK was the top hub at a lackluster $1.7M. The majority of markets release in the coming week.

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET

Walt Disney Studios Disney’s sequel has begun what will be a marathon run overseas as it will continue to roll out through February in key markets. The debut session in 18 hubs (34% of the international marketplace) thumped $41.5M to combine with domestic for a $126M global start. Overall, the bow has Ralph tracking almost three times greater than the original Wreck-It Ralph in the same suite of markets and at current FX rates. It is also tracking around 44% ahead of Big Hero 6, 31% above Moana and 14% over Coco.

Among the debut homes for Ralph, Vanellope, Shank and the gaggle of Disney princesses, were China, Mexico and Russia. China came in on par with expectations at $19.5M which is just below Incredibles 2, although the current movie has a higher Douban rating of 8.4. It starts in what is largely a holdover session (local comedy A Cool Fish, Venom, Fantastic Beasts 2) and scored the 3rd best launch for a Disney Animation/Pixar title, already outgrossing the original film. The bow was 14% ahead of Coco, which ultimately enjoyed an extended run, and 45% ahead of Moana. In Middle Kingdom IMAX, the movie made $1.3M.

The Disney marketing team “had a lot of fun” with the film, says EVP Theatrical Distribution, Franchise Management and Business & Audience Insights, Cathleen Taff, who is very pleased with the international start. In addition to activations across all of Disney’s social pages, there were Middle Kingdom takeovers on Tmall, Weibo and QQ. In Japan, where Ralph breaks out on December 21, the film has a custom microsite. And, overall, there were “tons” done with local influencers.

In Mexico this frame, Ralph posted $6.3M for Disney Animation’s best opening ever there. The No. 1 start was 148% ahead of Wreck-It Ralph, 114% ahead of Moana, 99% ahead of Big Hero 6, 54% above Zootopia and only 28% behind local phenomenon Coco.

In Russia, Ralph and crew made $5.7M for the four-days, notching the 2nd highest Disney Animation/Pixar opening ever. At No. 1 in the fast-burn hub, the movie came in 125% above the original, 99% ahead of Coco, 10% over Moana and 6% ahead of Incredibles 2.

Elsewhere, the sequel was the biggest opening weekend ever for a Disney Animation release in Indonesia and 2nd highest in India, Malaysia and the Philippines. In India, Indonesia and the Philippines, the opening weekend has exceeded the entire run of Wreck-It Ralph. In the other four Latin American territories that opened this weekend, Ralph Breaks The Internet was tops in each.

Next weekend notably adds the UK, followed by Spain, Japan and Australia in December; Italy, Korea, Brazil and Germany in January; and France in February.

The Top 5 markets from this weekend are China ($19.5M), Mexico ($6.3M), Russia ($5.7M), the Philippines ($1.4M) and Indonesia and Panama ($1M each).

ROBIN HOOD

Lionsgate Lionsgate’s Robin Hood reboot, starring Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx, opened in 33 offshore markets with $8.7M. The near-$100M production has an 11% splat on Rotten Tomatoes and will look to overseas to make up the domestic shortfall, particularly the more action-focused markets (South East Asia, Russia, etc) As Anthony D’Alessandro has reported, industry sources figure that around 60%-65% of the pic’s production cost was covered in foreign sales.

In the early play it doesn’t look too hot, though there are many hubs ahead. The UK was the top market this weekend at $1.7M, followed by the Middle East where the movie is No. 1 at $1.2M. Rounding out the Top 5 are Australia ($901K), Italy ($885K) and Malaysia ($530K). Among plays still to come are France, Korea, Brazil, Russia, Mexico, Spain and Germany.

