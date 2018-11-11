Refresh for latest…: Thrashing to a massive China start, Sony’s Venom has reclaimed the No. 1 spot at the worldwide and international box office this weekend. Chomping on $111M in the Middle Kingdom, the Tom Hardy-starrer is the 2nd best bow there ever for a superhero title, the 5th best for an imported film and Sony’s biggest China launch of all time.

As we noted on Saturday, the China performance was powering Venom across the $600M mark globally, and with $673.5M through Sunday, Ruben Fleischer’s take on the Marvel property will soon see the other side of $700M. The overall overseas session was worth $118.2M on 44,700+ screens in 66 markets for an offshore cume of $467.3M.

The China debut makes Venom just the second superhero movie ever to hit the century mark during a 3-day Middle Kingdom bow, behind only Avengers: Infinity War. Audience reaction has been great, including a Maoyan rating of 9.4. The symbiote’s start topped recent comps including Ant Man And The Wasp (+64%), Black Panther (+78%) and Wonder Woman (+185%). It’s already entered the Top 20 of the year in the market, and on Sunday was down only slightly from Friday despite today being Singles Day which is a massive online shopping event.

Friday’s $34.9M was China’s top opening day for any single-character Marvel title ever. The film also benefited from the marketing muscle of its Chinese partner, internet behemoth Tencent, and scored the best November opening ever for IMAX in the market at $10M on 553 screens (also the 8th best all-time start for the format there).

Universal In new entries, Universal/Illumination’s The Grinch came out of his Mount Crumpit cave to No. 1 in the UK — ahead of Frozen, Coco and Moana — to knock Bohemian Rhapsody off the perch it held for the previous two weekends. With a staggered release, The Grinch cashed in on $12.7M worth of green in 23 markets (only two of which are majors). This is above where we were seeing it ahead of the weekend. With domestic, the global start is $78.7M.

20th Century Fox Despite dropping to No. 2 in the UK, last week’s champion, Bohemian Rhapsody, is not under pressure. The second wide weekend overseas did the fandango to $63.1M for an international cume of $185.3M in 78 markets. The overall drop was less than 15% and the worldwide total is now just above $285M.

Fox’s biopic maintained No. 1s in 35 markets and saw the Mercury rise in Korea by 44% over last session’s debut. The total there is now $14.6M while the UK dipped just 16% and has grossed an outstanding $38.17M to date. Japan was the new opener with $4.4M at No. 1 to top Les Misérables by 30%.

Universal Pictures Universal/Illumination’s The Grinch has a staggered release overseas with the first 23 markets going this weekend. Of those, the UK and Brazil are the only majors. The total for the debut frame is $12.7M with nine No. 1s including the UK at $6.53M. The overall start is slightly above where we were seeing it ahead of the weekend (in the $10M range). With domestic, the global debut is $78.7M.

Dr Seuss is a much bigger brand domestically, and familiarity offshore is somewhat limited to English-speaking markets while Germany is also a fan (in part thanks to the Ron Howard-directed 2000 movie that was led by Jim Carrey). With a typically thrifty production cost of $75M before P&A, Illumination should be able to tap into its own brand, and the holiday theme, even if it can’t fully rely on the IP being the major offshore draw. One of the film’s most successful trailers, at 2.5M YouTube views, was the one where the Minions actually watch The Grinch trailer in a theater.

Benedict Cumberbatch voices the green grouch in this animated offering directed by Yarrow Cheney and Scott Mosier. The UK start at 559 locations is in line with Paddington, and ahead of Frozen, Coco and Moana. In Brazil, at 571, the Whoville gang came in above Sing and landed No. 2. Scandinavia did solid business with a No. 1 in Norway and $747K at 150 to track ahead of The Secret Life Of Pets, Trolls, Coco and Sing.

The Grinch will expand throughout the rest of the year with France, Australia, Italy, Germany and Spain at the end of the month. A December 14 China date has also been confirmed.

OVERLORD

Paramount Paramount’s World War II zombie hybrid opened in 52 markets for $9.2M, faring best chart-wise in South East Asia. Domestic critics have been impressed with Australian director Julius Avery’s handling of the material — as has Stephen King — and the movie is behaving as counterprogramming for the video game crowd.

To wit, results this weekend include Russia opening at No. 3 with $1.4M from 1,200 sites; Indonesia’s No. 2 at 280 for $709K; Taiwan’s No. 1 at 88 with $437K; Malaysia (No. 2/$420K/104 locations); Hong Kong (No. 1/$387K/52); and Thailand (No. 2/$174K/64).

The European and Latin America majors didn’t have it high on the must-see list with the UK opening to No. 6 for $855K at 421; Mexico at No. 4 with $638K from 665; Brazil at No. 7 for $400K from 288; Spain at No. 5 from $374K at 274; Italy with $357K for No. 8 from 237; and Germany giving the movie a No. 11 start with $338K from 273. Australia and France are still to release.

WIDOWS

20th Century Fox Steve McQueen’s crime tale got off to an early start offshore with $3.21M at the UK box office. A No. 3 opening was launched after the Viola Davis-starrer came out of the fall film festivals and was the opening night gala of the BFI London Film Festival in early October. From Fox, Regency Enterprises and See-Saw Films in association with Film4, the modern-day thriller is co-written by the Oscar-winning director with Gone Girl‘s Gillian Flynn and unites a group of four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands’ criminal activities. Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki and Cynthia Erivo also star.

The UK debut came in above A Star Is Born, which Fox is offering as a comp. Next weekend, it releases in 19 markets including domestic as well as Italy and Sweden.

