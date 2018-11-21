Sony today marked July 10, 2020, and October 2, 2020 for two movies in its Marvel universe.

The studio is mum regarding what titles specifically will play in those spots, but logic would dictate that the first date — which is for an original Marvel movie — would be Morbius. a pic about the vampire antihero that goes into production next month with director Daniel Espinosa and Jared Leto playing the title character. Appearing as a Spider-Man villain in an October 1971 edition, biochemist Michael Morbius gains vampire abilities after an experiment goes south. Matt Tolmach, Lucas Foster and Avi Arad produce. Right now there isn’t any other competition on July 10, 2020.

Sony hasn’t greenlighted a Venom sequel yet, but we understand that Tom Hardy signed for three films, and after the $780 global haul for the first picture, it would be crazy if the studio doesn’t make a second one. After busting through and setting an opening-weekend record at the October domestic B.O. during the month’s first weekend with Venom‘s $80.2M, it would stand to reason Sony would plant a sequel’s flag in that frame again. Spoiler alert: As we saw in the parting shot, Venom’s enemy in the sequel likely will be Woody Harrelson’s Carnage. The other movies that are booked on October 2, 2020: Fox’s Death on the Nile, an untitled Fox/Marvel pic and Universal’s sci-fi Tom Hanks movie Bios. Something will move here, because only one Marvel movie is going to live.

Up next for Sony, Marvel-wise, is December 14’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.