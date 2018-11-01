United Talent Agency is the first talent agency to strike a deal that gives it access to viewer insights gleaned from TV Time’s show tracking app.

About 1 million people a day use TV Time’s app to keep track of the shows they’re watching, discover what to watch next or talk about favorite shows or actors with others in the community. The company distilled that information into an analytics service, TVLytics, to provide insights.

“By using our data, they can go very deep to see how people are feeling about characters and programs,” said TV Time CEO and Chairman Richard Rosenblatt. “They can recognize what shows are potentially going to be popular, what shows people will be binging, what moments really engaged the fans.”

TVLytics is one of a number of services seeking to provide a better understanding of media consumption habits, across a fragmented landscape of platforms and devices.

Rosenblatt said the TVLytics platform can provide real-time viewing and engagement data spanning every episode of television — that’s 11 billion episodes and counting — to help advertisers, media companies and studios understand how content is performing across countries, devices and demographics.

That insight can be helpful to talent agencies like UTA, as they package shows, said Rosenblatt, the former Demand Media CEO and Chairman of Myspace.

“TV’s big problem today is that there are so many programs and so little understanding of viewer interactions with programming across all sources and on all devices,” Alice K. Sylvester, partner at Sequent Partners, told Forbes when TVLytics launched. “TV Time provides a missing link: the level of passion viewers have for content, regardless of how they consume it, across the entire spectrum of delivery options.”