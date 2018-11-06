UTA has hired Sarah Luciano as an agent in the Media Rights division in New York, bringing the veteran over from Anonymous Content, where she was a manager in that company’s media rights division.

Luciano has worked with authors, journalists, talent and publications across platforms to identify IP and get it to the screen. She began her career at CAA in 2012.

“Sarah’s background in transforming IP into successful on-screen projects will be a tremendous asset not only to our clients but the agency at large,” said Julien Thuan, co-head of UTA’s Motion Picture Literary department. “She will be a great addition to our team.”