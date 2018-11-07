ABC has put in development Until the Wedding, a romantic drama based on the Israeli series of the same name (Ad Hatuna in Hebrew). The project hails from writer Becky Mode (Smash), producers Sarah Timberman & Carl Beverly (Elementary, SEAL Team), Alon Aranya (Betrayal, Hostages), Israel’s Reshet Media and ABC Studios where Timberman-Beverly Prods. is under a deal.

Prashant Gupta/FX/Timberman/Beverly

Based on the Israeli format, Until the Wedding is the story of how one couple’s decision to get married can affect everyone in their lives. The show will explore the intimate relationships of a group of friends/family as they are forced to reckon with their own romantic lives and come to terms with the realities of love and marriage.

The original series, created by Avner Bernheimer and Anat Weizman and produced by Ami Amir’s Matar Productions, aired on Israel’s Reshet 13.

Mode is executive producing the adaptation with Timberman and Beverly via Timberman-Beverly Prods., Aranya via his new production company Paper Plane Prods., Bernheimer & Weizman as well as Avi Zvi and Amir of Reshet Media, which holds the format rights.

Mode served as a writer on NBC’s Broadway drama series Smash. Her TV writing credits also including The Playboy Club, A Gifted Man, Feed the Beast and SEAL Team.

At ABC, Timberman-Beverly also has in the works CIA drama The Sorority Girl Who Saved Your Life.

In addition to Until The Wedding, 24-year-old Reshet 13 has aired Mossad 101, which has been broadcast in over 130 territories, Nevsu, which was nominated for the International Emmy this November and Harem.