Universal Pictures today announced that 14-year veteran studio executive Kristin Lowe has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Production.

Peter Cramer, President, Production, Universal Pictures, to whom Lowe will continue to report, made the announcement today.

When she first arrived at the studio, she served as SVP, Production. Prior to Universal, Lowe was director of development at Warner Bros. Pictures, and also held positions at MGM and Michael Bay Films.

“The versatility of her creative strengths and dedication to great storytelling has made Kristin an invaluable part of the Universal team for many years now,” said Cramer. “This well-deserved promotion reflects her tremendous contributions to the studio’s portfolio.”

During her tenure with the studio, Lowe has shepherded several key Uni No. 1 hits, including the $1 billion-grossing Fifty Shades trilogy. Recently Lowe oversaw production on the hit original musical sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and the No. 1 comedy opener of the year Night School, starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish. Currently, Lowe is working on the studio’s adaptation of the blockbuster musical Wicked, and is overseeing DreamWorks Feature Animation slate, which includes upcoming titles How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, arriving in theaters on Feb. 22, and Pearl Studio’s Abominable, set for a Sept. 27 release next year.