Universal Pictures International and Universal 1440 Entertainment are launching new content on the dedicated Woody Woodpecker YouTube Channels in December. Ten new episodes have been created for Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish and English YouTube Channels.

These are the newest Woody Woodpecker episodes 46 years after the last of the original cartoons were released, 16 years after the three modern Woody Woodpecker seasons and one year after the launch of the dedicated YouTube channels.

As part of the new series – for the first time – the Walter Lantz-originated character will travel to Brazil for two adventures. Created by Universal Pictures International (UPI) and Universal 1440 Entertainment, each of the ten new cartoons is five minutes long. Also, a new, short documentary was created to complement the new cartoons. Bird Gone Wild: The Woody Woodpecker Story goes behind the scenes with the makers of the new cartoons and takes a look back at the origins of the high-energy bird. The 13-minute documentary will also be available on the YouTube channels in December.

“When we launched Woody Woodpecker on YouTube in 2017, the channels immediately resonated and the dedicated Portuguese channel for Brazil was a breakout hit; we knew there was a unique opportunity to do more with this favorite, classic character,” commented Rob Bell, EVP, International New Media, NBCUniversal Global Distribution. “With the Brazilian channel organically attracting over two million subscribers and the Spanish channel over 700,00 subscribers coupled with extremely high engagement and watch time – it was clear there was an appetite to build upon the strength of the existing IP and a strategic opportunity for us to create original content.”

The new episodes are directed by Alex Zamm, who said, “Woody Woodpecker is my favorite impish trickster. It was an incredible honor to take a legacy character like this and create a whole new series of cartoons for him to star in. And it was also great to be able to include many of Walter Lantz’s other beloved characters. It felt like we were getting the band back together!”