EXCLUSIVE: The recently launched MTV Studios is planning to bring back another classic MTV series, Undressed, which explored the complicated dynamics of young adult relationships. Roland Joffé, the two-time Oscar nominated director who created and executive produced the influential scripted series, which aired 200 episodes from 1999-2002, is set to executive produce the reimagining, which is currently in development.

MTV in June announced the creation of MTV Studios with an initial slate that included a reimagining of MTV’s animated comedy Daria, an update of the unscripted series Made as well as a live-action remake of animated sci-fi series Aeon Flux and a return of the network’s reality series The Real World, largely for digital platforms.

Undressed is now joining the list of signature MTV titles that are being revived by MTV Studios on the heels of the studio’s deal with Facebook for the The Real World re-do.

The news of the Undressed revival also comes as MTV is wrapping the fifth consecutive quarter of prime ratings growth, its best streak in seven years, logging its highest Live+3 primetime ratings in 4 years among the network’s target adults 18-34 demographic. In 2018, MTV also delivered most streams and watch time for any year in its history.

Lauded for its honest take on gender, class and race, Undressed won a GLAAD Award and was recognized as being one of the only shows at the time to feature gay, lesbian and bisexual characters and same-sex relationships. It helped launch the careers of a slew of young actors and behind-the-scenes talent, including Christina Hendricks, Jason Ritter, Max Greenfield, Brandon Routh and Chad Michael Murray, as well as writers Damon Lindelof, Lizzy Weiss and Steven S. DeKnight.

“Undressed was ahead of its time and we’re looking forward to developing the series for a whole new generation,” said Pamela Post, Head of Scripted Programming for MTV Studios, MTV, VH1 and Logo. “Much has changed in the dating/relationship world since the series first premiered and we’re excited to showcase how both have evolved.”

