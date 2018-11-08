Prepare for the arrival of Ugly. STXfilms has unleashed the first trailer for UglyDolls, a toon film inspired by the plush-toy line launched in 2001. Check it out above.

Here’s the logline: In the adorably different town of Uglyville, weird is celebrated, strange is special, and beauty is embraced as more than simply meets the eye. Moxy (Kelly Clarkson) loves her square-peg life in this round-hole town, but her curiosity about all things leads her to wonder if there’s something — anything — on the other side of the mountain that nestles Uglyville. She gathers a group of her closest friends and sets off to find what’s on the other side. They discover Perfection, a town where more conventional dolls are trained in protocols before they graduate and are sent to the “real” world to find the love of a child.

STXfilms

In Perfection, Moxy and her crew are subject to the manipulations of Lou (Nick Jonas), the perfect doll in charge of training recruits. Here, the UglyDolls will confront what it means to be different, struggle with their desire to be loved, and ultimately discover that you don’t have to be perfect to be amazing because who you truly are is what matters most.

The voice cast is led by music stars Clarkson, Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton and Pitbull. Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, Gabriel Iglesias, Wang Leehom, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX and Lizzo also provide their pipes.

STXfilms unleashes UglyDolls wide on May 10.