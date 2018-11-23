Morgan Neville and David Chang’s food-themed docuseries Ugly Delicious has been picked up for a second season by Netflix. The news was revealed by the Momofuku founder on Thanksgiving while millions of Americans were preparing one of the biggest meals of the year.

The pickup for Ugly Delicious, which follows Chang around the globe looking at what we eat as a bridge between cultures, comes eight months after the release of the series’ eight-episode first season.

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel, Ali Wong, Eric Wareheim, former Walking Dead star Steve Yuen, food critic Jonathan Gold, and chefs Roy Choi and Nina Compton were among the guests in Season 1. Ugly Delicious is produced by Neville, Chang, Tremolo Productions, Eddie Schmidt, Peter Meehan, Christopher Chen, Lisa Nishimura, Ben Cotner and Adam Del Deo serve as Executive Producers.