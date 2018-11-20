You’re Back In The Room and Pitch Battle producer Tuesday’s Child has scored a six-part music quiz for BBC One.

The company, which recently pilot gameshow Man V Robot for Fox, is making Playlisters (w/t) for the British public broadcaster.

The series, which was commissioned by BBC Entertainment and BBC Music, is hosted by married couple Rochelle and Marvin Humes, who have featured in pop groups The Saturdays and JLS respectively. It will air in 2019.

Each week, three couples will compete for a chance to win £10,000 and all they have to do is name the song and the artist. Each round will be filled with hit songs from the sixties to today covering every style of pop music.

Karen Smith, boss of Greenbird-backed Tuesday’s Child, will exec produce the show, which was commissioned for BBC One by Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning and Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content and by Jan Younghusband, Head of Commissioning and James Stirling, Head of Content Commissioning for BBC Music. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Jo Street.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes said, “This is our first standalone show together and the fact it’s a format based on our love of music makes it all the more rewarding. We frequently put each other’s knowledge to the test at home, so we cannot wait to see how the contestants get on.”

Phillips said, “I can’t think of a better way to kick off Saturday nights. Hosted by the deeply competitive Rochelle and Marvin Humes, it’ll have everyone at home shouting out the answers and singing along.”

Smith added, “It’s a really fun quiz that will have the whole family playing along. You’ve already heard all the answers, should be easy right?”