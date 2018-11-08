has suspended the account of the self-identified anti-fascist group Smash Racism D.C. after members of the group protested and chanted outside the home of Fox News Channel anchor Tucker Carlson. The group later posted video of the home protest online.

“Racist scumbag, leave town!,” the protesters can be heard chanting.

Carlson later told Fox News that the group broke his door, with one protester mentioning a pipe bomb.

The Tucker Carlson Tonight host and father of four was not home at the time, but his wife was. Carlson told Fox that his wife locked herself in a pantry and phoned police.

“Here’s the problem, I have four children,” he told Fox. “I never thought twice about leaving them home alone, but this is the reaction because this group doesn’t like my TV show.”

Journalists and media personalities, including Fox News rivals, were quick to weigh in on the home protest.

This has to stop. Who are we? What are we becoming? @TuckerCarlson is tough & can handle a lot, but he does not deserve this. His family does not deserve this. It’s stomach-turning. https://t.co/5vOmriGKkV — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2018