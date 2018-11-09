Tucker Carlson didn’t host Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson Tonight (he had a planned vacation) on Thursday, but he called in to talk to substitute host Brian Kilmeade about an incident Wednesday night when members of a self-described anti-fascist group arrived to his Washington DC-area home, shouting threats, pounding on the front door, and vandalizing his driveway with graffiti.

Kilmeade played audio of the incident on tonight’s broadcast, with members of the group calling itself Smash Racism D.C. heard chanting phrases like “Tucker Carlson we will fight, we know where you sleep at night” and “racist scumbag leave town.” Some even yelled “mail bomb.” The group posted the video on its Twitter account, which has since been suspended.

Carlson was taping his show at the time of the incident, but his wife was home and called 911 when she heard banging on the front door. He said she thought it could have been a home invasion.

“What’s that like to find out that your wife is hiding in the pantry because people are threatening her? It’s upsetting,” Carlson told Kilmeade tonight. Carlson said of the group, “They weren’t protesting anything … they weren’t trying to change my mind or advocate for a position, they were threatening my family to get me to stop talking.”

Carlson told Kilmeade the group put his home address as well as that of his brother on the Internet. “I can’t have my kids stay at home alone now,” Carlson said. He and his wife have four children.

Earlier in the day, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace issued a statement calling the incident “reprehensible,” adding, “We as a nation have become far too intolerant of different points of view. Recent events across our country clearly highlight the need for a more civil, respectful, and inclusive national conversation. Those of us in the media and in politics bear a special obligation to all Americans, to find common ground.”

Other journalists were quick to come to Carlson’s defense Thursday, as tensions escalate in a climate where the Trump administration routinely refers to the press as the “enemy of the people.”

“For every masked lunatic in front of my house, there have been 100 people, some of whom I don’t agree with politically, calling or sending texts of support and kindness, and it’s just a reminder of what a really nice country it is,” Carlson told Kilmeade. “And if you work in our business as you know you can lose sight of that because you see the lunatics, but most people are not lunatics, most people are humane and decent and kind, and its just been a great reminder of that.”

