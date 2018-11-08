In what may come as a surprise to some, Fox News’ CEO and President today are advocating a dampening of the media volume after protesters set on intimidation showed up outside Tucker Carlson’s DC home last night.

“The incident that took place at Tucker’s home last night was reprehensible,” said Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace on Thursday following chanting members of Smash Racism DC screaming “we know where you sleep at night!” on the FNC host’s front lawn on Wednesday evening and accusing Carlson of “”promoting hate” on his primetime show. “The violent threats and intimidation tactics toward him and his family are completely unacceptable,” the execs in the Rupert Murdoch owned cable newswer added.

“We as a nation have become far too intolerant of different points of view,” Scott and Wallace declared, in words that Fox News critics would agree with, for all the right and not so right reasons. “Recent events across our country clearly highlight the need for a more civil, respectful, and inclusive national conversation. Those of us in the media and in politics bear a special obligation to all Americans, to find common ground.”

Of course, there are many that take the perspective that FNC has been a part of the problem and not the solution in the past few years with its primetime unequivocal backing of President Donald Trump. A Sean Hannity BFF president who on Tuesday got in to a public dust-up with CNN’s Jim Acosta during what was supposed to be Trump’s post-midterm elections victory lap of sorts.

Later on in the day, around the same time the now banned from Twitter protesters where on Carlson’s lawn yelling “racist scumbag, leave town”, Acosta discovered his White House pass had been suspended. Press Secretary Sarah Sanders claimed the pass had been blocked not because of Acosta’s stand-off with POTOS but because the reporter put his “hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern.” An allegation that anyone looking at footage from the East Room live event clearly can see is not the case, despite a doctored version of the scene sent out by Sanders.

Acosta, like Carlson, has received wide spread support from his colleagues in the media.

It is expected that Carlson will address the protests on his show tonight.