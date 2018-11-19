Building on its formula of reuniting filmmakers and stars for screening events for classic films, the Tribeca Film Festival has announced the first two anniversary titles for its spring 2019 festival.

Rock mockumentary This is Spinal Tap, marking the 35th anniversary of its release, and Gen-X romantic comedy Reality Bites, turning 25, will both be screened along with with conversations involving their directors and cast members. Dates have not yet been confirmed, but the festival’s 18th edition will run from April 24 to May 5.

Spinal Tap stars and creators Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, and Rob Reiner, who also directed, are scheduled to appear at the festival. After the screening, the four will pay tribute to the band with a special musical performance.

Reality Bites starred Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke, Janeane Garofalo, Steve Zahn, and Ben Stiller, who also directed.

“Spinal Tap proves there is definitely a fine line between stupid and clever,” said director, co-writer, and star Rob Reiner.

“Reality Bites was a formative experience in my life,” Stiller said. “To have a 25 year anniversary screening is very exciting. Looking forward to seeing the whole cast, and possibly changing the ending so Michael gets Lelaina.”

Previous Tribeca anniversary screenings have honored classics such as The Godfather, GoodFellas and Schindler’s List.