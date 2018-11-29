Trevor Noah heads home to South Africa to host the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, December 2. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Self-Deportation Edition will air Monday, December 3 at 11 PM ET/PT on Comedy Central; it will air Tuesday, December 4 at 10 PM CAT on Comedy Central Africa.

During his Self-Deportation Edition, The Daily Show host will show viewers a little more about his life before becoming host of the Comedy Central late-night show.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Cassper Nyovest, D’banj, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Femi Kuti, Pharrell Williams & Chris Martin, Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage, Usher, and Wizkid are among those set to participate in Global Citizen’s festival. The org says these artists will be joined by world leaders and private sector leaders to make commitments on the issues surrounding extreme poverty, while celebrating what would have been the 100th year of South African anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, who was born in July of 1918 and died in early December of 2013.