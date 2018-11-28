The Thanksgiving night shooting of Emantic Bradford Jr. once again illustrates that, in this country a black man can’t be “a good guy with a gun,” The Daily Show host Trevor Noah told his studio audience.

“Cops are called into a situation, they see a black person and then immediately they shoot,” Noah said.

“The Second Amendment is not intended for black people,” Noah told his studio audience. “It’s an uncomfortable thing to say, but it is the truth.”

“How does this shit keep happening?” he asked, rhetorically.

Police in Hoover, Alabama shot and killed Bradford while responding to a report of a shopping mall shooting. Cops first claimed they killed the shooter, then acknowledged Bradford was not the gunman but had “brandished” a gun. Cops later amended that to say he was holding a gun.

When the situation involves a white man with a gun, the storyline usually involves “talking down” the gunman, Noah insisted.

“How many times have we seen a shooter who is white…get talked down?” Noah said, citing the Aurora, Colorado movie theater shooting of 2012, and the Charleston, South Carolina church shooting three years later.

When a shooter is a black man, Noah said, police “shoot immediately, ask questions later,” Noah argued.

Bradford was, in fact, a “good guy with a gun,” The Daily Show host added.