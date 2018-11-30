In a segment called “Mo Mueller, Mo Problems,” The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah looked at Michael Cohen’s bombshell guilty plea to lying to Congress about Team Trump’s efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow even as Donald Trump was running for the presidency.

It’s “a lot like The Wire,” Noah described, “long winding plot, huge list of shady characters, wiretaps, secret phone calls – everything The Wire has except black people.”

Like the acclaimed HBO TV series, every few days we hear from one of the saga’s recurring characters. Thursday, it was the spectacular appearance in federal court of Trump’s longtime fixer Michael Cohen, admitting he lied to Congress about Trump’s real estate dealings with Russia. Cohen admitted that efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow went on a lot longer than he had said under oath to Congress, taking the Trump Tower timeline into June, by which point Trump was presumptive GOP nominee.

Trump has since explained he continued to manage his real estate efforts because there was a good chance he wasn’t going to win the White House, a sentiment which, in fairness, Noah said he shared at the time. “I would have been like, ‘Donald, there is no danger of that happening, my friend.'”

But, Noah noted, that still means that until Trump, “no President in modern history has run for office while also working a side hustle.”