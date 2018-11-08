Jeremy Irvine (War Horse, Mamma Mia 2) and Brian J. Smith (Sense8) have been cast as two of the leads of USA Network’s straight-to-series drama Treadstone, an offshoot from Universal’s Bourne franchise, from Heroes creator Tim Kring and Universal Cable Productions.
Written by Kring, Treadstone explores the origin story and present-day actions of a CIA black ops program known as Operation Treadstone — a covert program that uses behavior-modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins. The first season follows sleeper agents across the globe as they’re mysteriously “awakened” to resume their deadly missions.
Irvine co-stars opposite Lily James in Mamma Mia 2. He just wrapped shooting Alice Waddington’s Paradise Hills opposite Emma Roberts and Mila Jovovich. He is repped by UTA, Independent Talent Group and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.
Smith recently starred as Chicago police officer Will Gorski in Sense8. On stage, Smith was recently seen as Chance Wayne in Tennessee Williams’ Sweet Bird of Youth, alongside Marcia Gay Harden at Chichester Festival Theatre in London, and recently reprised the role of The Gentleman Caller in the Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie, on the West End. He is repped by Innovative Artists and Principal Entertainment LA.