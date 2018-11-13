Neflix said today that it has set December 14 as the premiere date for Season 3 of Travelers, the sci-fi series created by Brad Wright and starring Erik McCormack. The Canadian series was renewed for a third season in May, with Netflix taking over as the exclusive first-run network for the drama series in every territory around the world, including Canada.

The drama was initially commissioned by Showcase, and it premiered in Canada in October 2016 as the highest-rated new fall series.

Travelers is set hundreds of years from now when the last surviving humans discover the means of sending consciousness back through time, directly into people in the 21st century. These “travelers” assume the lives of seemingly random people, while secretly working as teams to perform missions in order to save humanity from a terrible future.

The third season finds Grant MacLaren (McCormack) and his team of highly trained operatives from the future pushed to the limit and dealing with themes of loyalty, trust, death, and the ever-growing power of Artificial Intelligence. With their existence now leaked to the world, the team must find a way to keep knowledge of the Travelers program from the general public, while continuing to perform missions under the watchful eye of the FBI. Each team member will face their own personal breaking point, all while trying to stop the Faction, hunt down elusive Traveler 001, and to save the world from a terrible future.

MacKenzie Porter, Nesta Cooper, Jared Abrahamson, Reilly Dolman and Patrick Gilmore co-star. Wright and Carrie Mudd of Peacock Alley Entertainment are executive producers.

Here’s the newest key art for the series: