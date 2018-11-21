Hasbro Studios, the Los Angeles-based entertainment distribution division of Hasbro, Inc. has pacted with Cartoon Network to distribute the first season of the hit animated series Transformers: Cyberverse to Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

The international deal includes both linear and digital rights. The series, which airs on Cartoon Network in the U.S., will begin rolling out in EMEA and Latin America later this year.

In Transformers: Cyberverse Bumblebee is on a critical mission where lives are at stake. Only, he can’t remember what it is. It’s a good thing his best friend Windblade has found him to help repair his damaged memory chips. With each recovered memory, Bumblebee rediscovers his past adventures on Cybertron before coming to Earth. He relives fun moments when he played Cybertronian sports with his friends, and even tragic ones that would change his life. His past will shape him into becoming the hero we know today. As each memory is repaired, another clue comes to light that will lead them both to complete their shared mission to save their friends and Earth… however, the Decepticons are hot on their heels and time is running out.

‘We’re very excited to continue to grow our relationship with Cartoon Network,” said Finn Arnesen,SVP Global Distribution & Development at Hasbro Studios. “They’re the perfect partner to bring Transformers: Cyberverse to an international audience and allow fans around the world to enjoy a new Transformers saga that’s truly More Than Meets the Eye.”