A new plaything joins the old gang for next summer’s Toy Story 4, from Disney Pixar, and this new teaser trailer sets the table for his arrival.

“I don’t belong here,” screams Forky, “I’m not a toy!” (He’s also not, technically speaking, a fork, but rather a spork).

As the welcoming tones of Judy Collins’ version of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” play out, the familiar pals from the previous films – Sheriff Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Rex, Slinky Dog, etc. – appear in ring-around-the-rosie style, finally coming to Forky, a plastic utensil child-crafted with pipe-cleaners and google eyes. Chaos follows.

The new character is voiced by comedian Tony Hale (Veep). Says director Josh Cooley, “Like most people, I assumed that Toy Story 3 was the end of the story. And it was the end of Woody’s story with Andy. But just like in life, every ending is a new beginning. Woody now being in a new room, with new toys, and a new kid, was something we have never seen before. The questions of what that would be like became the beginning of an entertaining story worth exploring.”

The logline: An actual spork-turned-craft-project, Forky is pretty sure that he doesn’t belong in Bonnie’s room. Unfortunately, every time he tries to get away, someone yanks him back into an adventure he’d rather skip.

“The world of Toy Story is built upon the idea that everything in the world has a purpose,” says Cooley. “A toy’s purpose is to be there for its child. But what about toys that are made out of other objects? Forky is a toy that Bonnie made out of a disposable spork, so he’s facing a crisis. He wants to fulfill his purpose as a spork, but now has a new toy purpose thrust upon him.” (Adds Hale: “A utensil’s existential crisis? I’m in!”).

The teaser trailer is slated to debut on the big screen with Ralph Breaks the Internet, in theaters Nov. 21.

Directed by Cooley and produced by Jonas Rivera and Mark Nielsen, Toy Story 4 features, in addition to Hale, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Don Rickles, Estelle Harris, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Jeff Pidgeon, and Blake Clark.

The Disney Pixar release hits U.S. theaters June 21, 2019. Check out the new teaser above.