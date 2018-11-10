CBS has put in development Townies, a multi-camera comedy executive produced by Green Eggs and Ham writer/executive producer Jared Stern.

Penned/co-executive produced by young writer Katie Greenway (Bella and the Bulldogs), Townies follows an eclectic group of friends in their twenties who are happily living large in their small Wisconsin hometown.

Stern executive produces via his A Stern Talking To Productions for Warner Bros. TV where Stern is under an overall deal.

Stern serves as executive producer/showrunner of the Netflix/Warner Bros. Animation series Green Eggs and Ham, which he adapted from Dr. Seuss’ classic. He has been a writer and regular adviser on several Warner Bros. film projects as a member of its Warner Animation Group “think tank,” which launched back in 2013. Among the projects Stern has worked on through that pact are The LEGO Batman Movie and Smallfoot.

Wreck-It-Ralph scribe Stern recently wrote and directed the Netflix Original film Happy Anniversary. His feature credits also include The Internship.He is repped by WME, Industry Entertainment, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and attorney Karl Austen.