EXCLUSIVE: U.S. film financier The Forest Road Company has appointed an advisory committee comprising Spotify board member Tom Staggs, former COO of Disney; Michael Hackman, CEO of Hackman Capital Partners and The Culver Studios; director Jon Turtetaub (The Meg); and producer Effie Brown (Dear White People).

Also on the committee will be documentarian Deborah Oppenheimer (Foster); David Nasaw, Founder of Metropolitan Real Estate Equity Management; and Jeff Assaf, Founder & CIO of ICG Advisors, who will also serve as Forest Road’s Strategic Advisory Committee Chairman.

Forest Road lends money against film tax credits for movies with budgets ranging from $100,000 to $10M. It also provides accounting and tax credit administration services. Zachary Tarica is CEO of the LA and New York-based firm, which also makes real estate and renewable energy investments. Films backed by the firm include Human Capital, starring Liev Schreiber and Marisa Tomei; Separation, directed by William Brent Bell; Jamie Bell drama Skin; and Maggie Gyllenhaal starrer The Kindergarten Teacher.

“We have an amazing group of advisory members with decades of collective experience in all areas of entertainment, who are dedicated to helping Forest Road become an industry powerhouse,” Assaf said.

Brian O’Shea, CEO of partner film company The Exchange, echoed Assaf’s sentiments, “The Exchange partnered with Forest Road in June 2018 with the sole purpose of expanding our business and helping Forest Road lend responsibly to experienced filmmakers. They have built out a tremendous team, and with this new committee, we are confident the joint venture will grow.”