Tom Hanks is reportedly in early talks to play the puppet master and patriarch figure Geppetto in Disney’s live action Pinocchio which is being directed by Paddington‘s Paul King.

Andrew Miano and Chris Weitz are producing. King, Weitz, and Simon Farnaby have written the most recent draft of the script. The original 1940 animated movie won two Oscars for best original score and the classic Disney tune, “When You Wish Upon a Star”. The movie based on the Carlo Collodi story follows the young puppet boy Pinocchio who yearns to be a real boy after being created by Geppetto. Pinocchio takes to the real world, where he’s faced with several temptations, but he’s accompanied by his conscience Jiminy Cricket who is always trying to spring him out of trouble.

Collider originally had the news.