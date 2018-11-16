EXCLUSIVE: Jason Wong is joining Guy Ritchie’s Toff Guys gang which already includes Matthew McConaughey, Kate Beckinsale, Hugh Grant, Henry Golding, and Jeremy Strong.

In the Miramax movie Wong will play Phuc, a dangerous and conniving Chinese gangster, who is a member of Golding’s charter’s illicit crime outfit. The pic explores the collision between old-money European wealth and the modern marijuana industrial complex with new gang entrants swarming, and it’s a throwback to Ritchie’s hyper-action British gangster pics.

Wong recently appeared in the ITV mystery crime drama series Strangers (formerly known as White Dragon) which will be streaming on Amazon in February. He can next be seen in the upcoming Channel 4 series Chimerica, which is written by Lucy Kirkwood and stars Alessandro Nivola. The series follows Nivola as an American photojournalist who tries to discover the truth behind the iconic, career-making image he took of a lone man defying the tanks that rolled into Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.

Wong’s other recent work includes Solo: A Star Wars Story, Dear Agnes and the Ashley Judd ABC series Missing.

Wong is repped by ROAR and 42 in the UK.