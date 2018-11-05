Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird joins this week’s Broadway box office roster, taking in $520,357 for three preview – and sold-out – performances. The play, starring Jeff Daniels in the iconic role of Atticus Finch, had a total attendance of 4,321 — that’s 10 more than the 4,311 seating capacity for the three performances at the Shubert theatre.

The strong showing bucked the overall Broadway box office for the week, with most shows posting downturns as Halloween and New York’s big, costumed parade proved big competition. Box office for Week 23 (ending November 4) was down about 1% from the previous week to $33,078,712 — and that’s with a roster of 37 productions, compared with 35 the week before.

Also joining the roster was The Cher Show, the jukebox musical at the Neil Simon Theater. Three preview performances took in $495,489, about 89% of potential, with attendance of 4,017 at 97% of capacity.

Other notables dinged this past week: Disney’s Frozen dipped to $1.29 million, off from its usual $1.6M-$1.7M average, with Halloween and a TDF autism-friendly performance mixed in at the St. James. The second week of The Prom at the Longacre grossed $316,384 with seven shows; Monday’s performance, celebrating director Casey Nicholaw, was heavily comped. Torch Song with Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl moved into regular performances at the Hayes (off a tad to $213,343), as did American Son starring Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale at the Booth ($421,752).

Kong Kong at the Broadway saw $674,934 for six performances.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $798,421,727, up almost 16% year-over-year. Total attendance of 6,239,602 is up 6.3%.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.