Three full years into its $330 million annual expanded tax credits program, the California Film Commission has a fair amount to brag about, but Timeless probably shouldn’t be one of them.

Having filmed in Vancouver for its first season and then rewarded with millions in relocating series incentives last year after being resurrected for a second season, the time-travel drama from Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke gets a shout-out from the Amy Lemisch run commission in a report released today on the success of the state program. But here’s the thing, Timeless was cancelled again this summer.

So the flag flying as one of two relocating series in 2017, along with Amazon’s Sneaky Pete, and a member of the 15 shows that have moved to the Golden State overall since Gov. Jerry Brown inked the massive expansion of the tepid original program in Hollywood in September 2014 is a bit of a stretch, at least over the long term.

Timeless with be back for one last hurrah on December 20 with a two-hour grand finale for the self-described clockblocker fans. The latest end of the Matt Lanter, Abigail Spencer and Malcolm Barrett-led show will receive tax credits from the state as a part of its Season 2 allocation.

Otherwise, the Film Commission has some legit bragging rights as nearly $6 billion in in-state spending has come over the first three years of the Program 2.0, as the CFC calls it, on $815 million in allocated tax credits. With employment growth up double digits from 2014, that projected $6 billion breaks down to about $2.25 billion in qualified wages, $1.89 billion in payments to qualified vendor expenditures and around $1.85 billion in other expenditures that the CFC says do not actually qualify for incentives.

Once denied access to tax credits, movies with budgets over $75 million now eligible and the CFC has spread the wealth around with incentives to 10 tentpoles in the past three years, including Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time and Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

BTW, in July of this year AKA the fourth year of Program 2.0, NBC’s Good Girls and Lifetime’s You received tax credits from the CFC.

But, Hollywood is an industry that perpetually looks to what’s next

Extended to 2025 earlier this year by the soon to retire Jerry Brown, the next round of big screen allocations is expected to be announced on November 19 after the application period of October 15-19. For the small screen, the latest application period starts next week and runs from November 5-9.