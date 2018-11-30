EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Garrett’s Character 7 has acquired the rights to produce the TV adaptation of Liza Klaussmann’s bestselling psychological thriller, Tigers In Red Weather. Garrett, who executive produced The Night Manager, is collaborating on the project with independent producer Rowena Wallace, under her company Peach Pictures. The event mini will be exec produced by Garrett and Character 7 Head of Development Michele Wolkoff in association with Wallace.

Set on Martha’s Vineyard during the end of World War II, Klaussmann’s riveting, atmospheric tale centers around two female cousins and their families whose lives begin to unravel one summer when a body is discovered in the woods. Rich with emotional duplicity, the multi-faceted thriller explores the complexity of women and the choices they make.

Says Garrett, “I first read the book when it came out, couldn’t put it down and have been chasing the rights ever since. The series will make for heady and intoxicating viewing. We’re thrilled to partner with Rowena, who shares our passion in telling this story.”

Tigers was Klaussmann’s debut novel and was published in 2012 by Picador in the UK and Little Brown in the U.S. It won a UK National Book Award for New Writer of the Year and was a Sunday Times bestseller.

Brooklyn Heights native Klaussmann, who is the great-great-great granddaughter of Herman Melville, is a former journalist who lived and worked in Paris for 10 years before moving to London in 2008. Her Tigers follow-up, Villa America, was published in 2015 and is a fictitious look at the lives of arts patrons Sara and Gerald Murphy (who were the real-life inspiration for Dick and Nicole Diver in Fitzgerald’s Tender Is The Night). Klaussmann is repped by Caroline Wood at Felicity Bryan Associates.

Garrett launched Character 7 in 2016. The company’s first venture was the global smash and award-winning The Night Manager, based on the John Le Carré novel and produced in association with The Ink Factory for AMC and BBC One. Up next, Character 7 is producing supernatural spy series The Rook in partnership with Lionsgate and Starz. Garrett is executive producer and showrunner.

He was formerly the Executive Chairman of Kudos, which he founded and which was behind such acclaimed series as Hustle, Life On Mars and the BAFTA -winning Spooks. He also co-led Kudos’ film banner, exec producing Salmon Fishing In The Yemen and Eastern Promises, and producing Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day.

Wallace’s Peach Pictures has a growing slate of film and TV projects, including a feature film in funded development at the BFI, and short film Knock At The Door, written and directed by Michael S Constable. It won the best produced screenplay at the Los Angeles Independent Film Awards and has picked up festival attention worldwide.

Prior to starting Peach, Wallace was associate producer on Max Minghella’s directorial debut Teen Spirit, and assisted filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos on his features The Killing Of A Sacred Deer and this year’s award-winning The Favourite. She began her career working in-house assisting Michael Robinson, before spending several years at 42 as assistant to both Ben Pugh and Rory Aitken.