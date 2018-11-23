The PPV match play between golfers Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson has angered fans who paid $19.95 to see it. As it turns out, it was streaming for free on the Bleacher Report website.
The event was sold by Turner as a multi-platform pay-per-view event. However, match promoters claimed the PPV site’s purchase function was overwhelmed and broke, so those who had purchased access had trouble getting in. That allegedly led to the decision to make it a free event.
However, the Woods/Mickelson event was available for free at its start, and there is no information on what point the decision was made to move it to free.
Woods and Mickelson are playing a $9 million winner-take-all match at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.
Mickelson was 1-up through nine holes and was leading Woods $300,000 to $200,000 in side-bet money. Mickelson won two closest-to-the-pin bets on the front nine.
Woods got $200,000 off Mickelson after the lefty failed to birdie the first hole.