UPDATE A police officer was among 13 dead, including the gunman, at a shooting in a bar in Thousand Oaks, California.

The incident happened at the Borderline Bar and Grill, about 40 miles north of LA. Shooting began at 11:20pm, where around 200 people were inside the country music venue.

The suspected gunman was reportedly found dead inside the bar and police have not yet revealed the motives for the shooting. The police officer who was shot and killed was identified as Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, who was labelled a “hero” for attempting to stop the incident.

Ventura County Sherriff Geoff Dean called the attack “horrific”. “It saddens us all and tears at our emotions. He died a hero. He went in to save lives, to save other people,” he added.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office added, “Sergeant Ron Helus was shot and killed after responding to an active shooter at a bar. Sergeant Ron Helus responded to an active shooter at a bar in Thousand Oaks. When he arrived, Sergeant Helus heard gunfire coming from inside the bar, which was occupied by nearly 200 college students. Sergeant Helus immediately made entry into the bar and confronted the shooter. Sergeant Helus was shot and severely wounded.

Civilians and other deputies pulled Sergeant Helus from the bar. Sergeant Helus was taken to a local hospital where he died from his wounds. Eleven people were shot and killed in the incident, and numerous others were wounded. The suspect was later found dead inside the bar. Sergeant Helus served with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for 29 years and is survived by his wife and son.”