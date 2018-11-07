Tim Jo is set to recur throughout season three of NBC’s hit drama This Is Us as Jae-Won.

Jo first appeared on the October 30 episode titled “Kamsahamnida” where he confronted Randall (Sterling K. Brown) for using the Korean community in his neighborhood as a political scheme to get votes for his campaign. After hashing it out, the two ended up developing a rapport and at the end of the episode, Jae-Won became his campaign manager. No further details were given about the future of his character, but he will appear in future episodes during the third season of the Emmy-winning NBC drama.

The Korean term “kamsahamnida” translates to “thank you” and is the only Korean word Randall knows. The episode ended up being a turning point for Brown’s character and incorporated the Asian American actor into the diverse narrative of This Is Us.

Prior to This Is Us, Jo appeared in The Neighbors, which was also created by Dan Fogelman as well as Fox’s short-lived baseball Pitch. He is repped by SDB Partners and David Dean Management.