As America begins packing up and hitting the road or heading to the airport for Thanksgiving celebrations with family and friends, a bit of a bite was taken out of primetime last night.

The hardest hit looks to be NBC, with a season low match for The Voice (1.4/6) and a series low for This Is Us (1.8/8). Matched by ABC’s The Conners (1.4, 6.91M) in the key demo, the singing competition show dropped 13% among adults 18-49 from last week. In Thanksgiving mode itself and still the highest-rated show of the night, the Dan Fogelman-created This Is Us went below a 2.0 rating for the first time in its three-season, Emmy-winning lifespan last night, and down 10% from its November 13 show.

The night ended a little tastier for the Comcast-owned net with newbie New Amsterdam (1.1/5) staying even with its last original.

Overall, NBC topped Tuesday in the demo while CBS was No. 1 in viewers with 9.41 million watching.

On CBS, NCIS (1.2/5) was down two-tenths while FBI (1.05) and NCIS: New Orleans (0.8/3) declined a tenth each. Once again, NCIS was the most watched show of the night, with 11.9 million tuning in to the procedural Tuesday.

Superhero-heavy the CW had The Flash (0.6/3) and Black Lighting (0.3/1) matching their performances of last week.

Besides the demo decline for The Conners, which stayed steady with its November 13 show with its 6.91 million viewers, ABC saw The Kids Are Alright (0.9/4) and Splitting Up Together (0.6/3) also taking a dip of a tenth. Black-ish (0.8/3) slid 20% from last week, while The Rookie (0.7/3) ended the night for the net even with its November 13 airing.

Fox was all encores last night

Have a great and safe Thanksgiving, Hollywood.