CBS’s procedurals didn’t miss a beat after last week’s midterm elections pre-emptions that cost other primetime shows some momentum.

NCIS (1.4, 12.33M) and FBI (1.1, 9.12M) picked up 1/10th, while NCIS: New Orleans (0.9, 4.54M) held steady. NCIS was far and away the night’s most watched program.

NBC’s The Voice (1.6, 8.80) grew versus its first live Tuesday show of its prior cycle, tying ABC’s The Connors in head to head demo ratings for the first time. Connors was among those Tuesday night shows to lose steam after last week’s preemption.

And NBC’s singing competition, which maintained a 100% of its previous telecast in the 18-49 age bracket, hung on to 98% in total viewers.

NBC’s This Is Us (2.0, 8.46M) was Tuesday night’s highest-demo-rated broadcast, though it tied its series low 2.0 rating. At 10 PM, NBC’s New Amsterdam (1.1, 6.05M) returned down.

Last week’s midterm-elections coverage pre-emptions cost many broadcast shows some momentum.

ABC’s 8 PM The Conners (1.5, 6.90M), for instance, faded by 17% versus its prior telecast on October 30. The Kids Are Alright (1.0, 4.70M) which clocked its lowest rating in four tries to date, at 8:30 PM.

At 9 PM, ABC’s Black-ish (1.0, 4.06M) kept its decline down to 1/10th in the demo but, at 9:30, Splitting Up Together (0.7, 2.89M) was off by 2/10th or 22% to equal its lowest rating so far. ABC’s 10 PM Rookie (0.7, 3.96M) was off by 1/10th with its low to date among four episodes.

Fox’s Tuesday dramas Gifted (0.6, 1.97M) and Lethal Weapon (0.6, 2.78M) both picked up 1/10th in the demo last week airing as alternatives to election coverage; both lost that ground this week.

CW returned after running repeats on Election Night, with The Flash (0.6, 1.71M) slipping 1/10th and equaled its low, while Black Lightning held steady (0.3, 940K) though matching its low.

NBC (1.5, 7.77M) won primetime in the demo. CBS (1.1, 9.66M) was No. 1 in total viewers.

ABC (1.0, 4.41M), Fox (0.6, 2.37M) and CW (0.5, 1.33M) followed.