Strangers are coming, maybe a storm, the walkers are “milling about” in an unusual way and AMC’s The Walking Dead has three episodes left before the midseason finale on November 25.

Get a taste of what’s to come in this new trailer for the three-episode lead-up to the “Evolution” episode of November 25.

Last night’s episode – and STOP READING HERE to avoid spoilers – ended with a jump in time, and the arrival of an unfamiliar bunch, including a little girl announcing herself with “I’m Judith Grimes.” Played by 11-year-old Cailey Fleming of Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens – and wearing her adopted father’s brown Stetson hat – the little girl has rescued a group of newcomers from the walkers.

Take a look at the trailer above to get a few clues about what comes next in Season 9. The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET/PT. Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics, the series is executive produced by chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner Angela Kang, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, Greg Nicotero, Tom Luse and Denise Huth.