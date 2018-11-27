NBC’s two-hour The Voice (1.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, 9.30 million viewers) topped all other shows in Monday’s broadcast primetime in the demo and total viewers. The result, a rebound from the singing competition’s series-low numbers last week against that tough-to-beat Rams-Chiefs Monday Night Football matchup, teamed with Manifest (1.1, 5.97M) to lead NBC to an overall victory in both metrics.

Meanwhile, Fox was No. 2 in the demo rankings Monday behind its midseason finales for The Resident (0.9, 5.15M) at 8 PM, steady in the demo but a season high in viewers, and 9-1-1 (1.4, 6.05M), up two tenths from a week ago with its best viewership in more than a month.

ABC, whose numbers will have to be adjusted thanks to NFL preemptions in Houston and Nashville, was led by The Good Doctor (1.2, 7.43M), the night’s second most-watched program and up a tenth for now. With Dancing With the Stars done, the network started its night at 8 with the season debut of The Great Christmas Light Fight (1.1, 5.39M), up a tenth.

Arrow (0.4, 1.32M) grew a tenth and saw its best viewer number since its season opener for the CW, which also had DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.3, 990,000), which was even with its week-ago rating.

CBS aired all repeats.