Nadine Nicole (Casual, The Expanse) has been cast in a recurring role in NBC’s The Village. Written/executive produced by Mike Daniels (Sons of Anarchy), The Village, from Universal TV and 6107 Productions, revolves around the residents of an apartment building in Brooklyn. Despite differences in age, race, culture and lifestyle, the residents find that the more their lives intertwine, the more complex and compelling their connections become, thus proving life’s challenges are better faced alongside family, even if it’s the one you make wherever you find it. Nicole will play a war widow who becomes a love interest of Nick (Warren Christie). Nicole recently recurred as Casey on Casual and Clarissa Mao on The Expanse. She’s repped by Mark Schumacher Management and Sovereign Talent Group.

Royal Pains alumna Reshma Shetty has booked a recurring role on CBS’ drama series Instinct. Based on the James Patterson novel, Instinct stars Alan Cumming as a former CIA operative who is lured back to his old life when the NYPD needs his help to stop a serial killer. Bojana Novakovic, Daniel Ings, Naveen Andrews and Sharon Leal also star. Shetty will play Maya, a glamorous old love of Julian’s (Andrews), who comes back into his life with a proposal he cannot resist. Shetty starred as Divya Katdare on all eight seasons of USA’s Royal Pains. Her other credits include a series regular role on Pure Genius and a recurring on Blindspot. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Station 3.