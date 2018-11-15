Kumail Nanjiani is about to enter The Twilight Zone. Nanjiani is set to star in an episode of CBS All Access’ reboot, joining previously announced host and narrator Jordan Peele and cast members Sanaa Lathan and Adam Scott.

No word on which episode Nanjiani will appear, or the storyline. The episode will be penned by Alex Rubens (The Last OG, Key and Peele). Check out the casting announcement below the story.

The CBS All Access series will be a modern reimagining of the original, which premiered in 1959 and continued through 1964.

CBS announced last year that it would revive The Twilight Zone for streaming service CBS All Access with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films.

Nanjiani recently starred in The Big Sick, which he co-wrote with his wife, Emily V. Gordon. The story of their real-life relationship, the film earned the pair an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay. Nanjiani is also known for his role as Dinesh on HBO’s Emmy-winning comedy Silicon Valley.

The Twilight Zone is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Carol Serling, Rick Berg and Greg Yaitanes.