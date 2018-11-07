ABC has put in development The Sorority Girl Who Saved Your Life, a drama about a sorority girl who joined the CIA, from former Arrow co-showrunner Wendy Mericle, Ellen Pompeo, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly as well as ABC Studios, where Pompeo’s Calamity Jane and Timberman-Beverly Prods. are based.

Written by Mericle, the project is inspired by The Sorority Girl Who Saved Your Life, the upcoming book by Tracy Walder and Jessica Anya Blau.

The Sorority Girl Who Saved Your Life details the incredible true story of Tracy Walder. Walder happened upon a CIA recruiter at a jobs fair and was recruited by the agency while a USC student and Delta Gamma sorority sister. She would spend the next five years as a covert operative for CIA’s Counterterrorism Center, assuming aliases, thwarting terrorist attacks, and hiding in the trunks of cars on her way to debrief terrorists at black sites. During her time at the CIA, Walder travelled to the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Southeast Asia, receiving awards for her service.

She went on to leave the CIA to join the FBI, one of the few women to ever do so. Walder, who has Master’s in education from Chapman University, is now a mom and teacher of foreign policy at an all-girls boarding school in Dallas, Texas.

“Tracy’s real-life story is fascinating, and we are honored that she has entrusted our team to put a fictional twist on her real-life wild ride” Pompeo said.

Walder and Blau serve as consultants for the series, executive produced by Pompeo and Laura Holstein via Calamity Jane, Timberman and Beverly via Timberman-Beverly Prods., as well as Mericle who will serve showrunner.

Blau is the author of four novels, including bestseller The Summer of Naked Swim Parties. The Sorority Girl Who Saved Your Life is slated to be published by St. Martin’s Press in spring 2020.

This is the first development season for Mericle under an overall deal at ABC Studios where she moved in May after a six-season stint on the CW’s Arrow, the last three as executive producer/co-showrunner. Mericle previously worked on ABC’s Desperate Housewives.

Also in the first year of their ABC Studios overall deal, Timberman and Beverly also have romantic drama Until the Wedding in the works at ABC.

Founded by Pompeo, Calamity Jane has first look deals at ABC Studios/ABC Signature for broadcast, cable and streaming. The company has various scripted and unscripted projects in development, including Amazon’s Skin Tight, based on the book of the same name by Christopher Byron, with Emily Fox adapting.

