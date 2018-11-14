Here’s some good-looking first footage I can reveal of mystery-horror The Sonata, starring Freya Tingley (Hemlock Grove), Simon Akbarian (Casino Royale), James Faulkner (Atomic Blonde) and Rutger Hauer (Blade Runner).

The completed film, which is set in London and France, follows young virtuoso violinist Rose (Tingley). After the death of her estranged but famous composer father (Hauer), she inherits the old mansion in which he lived. There, she discovers her father’s final work: a mysterious music score marked with strange symbols. With the help of Charles (Abkarian), her agent and manager, she deciphers the symbols and, little by little, starts to unlock secrets concerning her father’s past, setting in motion the mechanisms of a plan imagined on the day she was born.

Andrew Desmond makes his feature directorial debut and co-wrote the script with Arthur Morin. ARRI Media handles sales. Producers are Laurent Fumeron, Rodolphe Sanzé and Daniel Goroshko from France’s The Project and the UK’s Featuristic Films; co-production partners are Tasse Film (Latvia), CTB Film Company (Russia) and OneWorld Entertainment (U.S).