Back in 2016, pet owners got a sneak peek at what their precious animals did while their humans were out with The Secret Life of Pets. And plenty of folks were interested in finding out, as the film opened to a massive $104.4 million en route to a $368.4 million domestic gross. It also made more than a half-billion dollars overseas.

Unjiversal Pictures

Now Max the dog and his New Yorker pals are back for The Secret Life of Pets 2, with Patton Oswalt taking over lead-pooch voice duties from Louis C.K. Universal today released the first trailer for the sequel, and it focuses on a veterinarian’s waiting room where Max meets some oddball characters. But this isn’t just any vet — he specializes in behavioral disorders.

“But I don’t have a behavioral disorder,” Max tells the cat in the next chair. “Yeah, I’m fine too,” the feline replies. “It’s my human that’s nuts.” Clawing ensues.

Many of the original pic’s voice cast returns including Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Albert Brooks, Hannibal Burress, Bobby Moynihan, Ellie Kemper and Jenny Slate along with franchise newcomers Tiffany Haddish, Nick Kroll and Harrison Ford.

Screenwriter Brian Lynch (Minions) also is back for Pets 2, along with director Chris Renaud (Despicable Me) and producers Chris Meledandri and Janey Healy. Universal Pictures opens the toon sequel June 7. Have a look at the trailer above, and tell us what you think.