Desmond Chiam (The Shannara Chronicles), L. Scott “Scotty” Caldwell (Lost), Troy Gentile (The Goldbergs) and Emily Coutts (Star Trek: Discovery) have signed with The Rosenzweig Group for management.

Chiam played General Riga on The Shannara Chronicles, and will be seen in Now Apocalypse, Starz’s upcoming half-hour comedy series from from creator/executive producer Gregg Araki and Steven Soderbergh. Chiam is also a prolific writer who will work closely with The Rosenzweig Group to further develop a slate of film and television projects. His film Empty By Design is currently in post-production. Chiam is also repped by Active Artists Management in Australia and Abrams Artists Agency.

Tony Award winner Caldwell is best known for her role as Rose on Lost and recurs on How To Get Away With Murder and A Million Little Things. She continues to be repped by SMS Talent.

Other recent signs of The Rosenzweig Group include Gentile, who plays Barry on ABC’s The Goldbergs. He continues to be represented by attorney Lawrence Kopeikin at Morris Yorn and Coutts, one of Canada’s Rising Stars of 2018. Coutts can be seen as a series regular on CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery. She also was a producer on 2015 indie comedy Barn Wedding, in which she also starred. Coutts will be managed across all platforms by TRG.