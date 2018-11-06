USA Network said Tuesday that it has picked up its series The Purge, based on the movie franchise, for a second season. The news comes ahead of the Season 1 finale tonight. The series, a co-production with Blumhouse Television and Universal Cable Productions, is currently the network’s No. 1 drama, averaging 2.3 million viewers in Live+7 ratings and 1.2 million in the key 18-49 demo.

“USA Network is so proud to be the television home for the iconic franchise The Purge,” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, in a release announcing the news. “The partnership and creative trust of Jason Blum and everyone at Blumhouse Television and Universal Pictures ensured The Purge’s successful transition from film to TV – and, along with Universal Cable Productions, we look forward to digging even deeper into the mythology in Season 2.”

The series revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Set in an altered America ruled by a totalitarian political party, Season 1 follows several seemingly unrelated characters living in a small city. As the clock winds down, they are forced to reckon with their past as they discover how far they will go to survive the night.

Film franchise creator James DeMonaco is executive producer of the series with Thomas Kelly, Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, Andrew Form and Sebastien K. Lemercier.

“James Demonaco has done it again — the propulsive and compelling story he crafted for Season 1 of The Purge truly resonated with audiences in a significant way,” said Jason Blum. “We are thrilled to embark on Season 2, and can’t wait to bring more of James’ vision to USA and fans of The Purge.”