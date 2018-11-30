There’s only one new wide release this weekend and that’s Screen Gems microbudget R-Rated horror movie The Possession of Hannah Grace from helmer Diederik Van Rooijen, and last night from 1,866 locations, the movie made $625K from shows that started at 7PM.

Sony is expecting $3M for the weekend, however industry estimates think it could do $6M-$7M and that’s a great number we hear for this movie that cost around $6M and has an estimated P&A around $12M. The Possession of Hannah Grace, written by Brian Sieve and produced by Todd Garner and Sean Robins, follows Morgan (Shay Mitchell) a cop fresh out of rehab who takes the graveyard shift in a city hospital morgue. A disfigured cadaver arrives and she begins to face a series of bizarre, violent events caused by an evil entity in one of the corpses.

Most of the major studios took off this weekend as far as wide entries because the post Thanksgiving-frame is typically a downer business wise as the holiday season ramps up and audiences become distracted. That said, genre tends to appeal to a certain size crowd, i.e. Universal’s Krampus during the post Turkey frame in 2015 which opened to $16.2M off a $15M production cost and went on to make $42.7M stateside.

Disney

In this scenario, Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet will continue to rule No. 1 in its second weekend with $31M, -45%, after a nine-day cume of $93.5M and MGM/New Line’s Creed II will continue to be No. 2 with a $20M, -44%, second outing following a $64.3M nine-day total to date. By Sunday, should Ralph 2 hit $124.5M, he’ll be pacing ahead of his first 2012 installment by 23%. Wreck-It Ralph made $189.4M in U.S./Canada and Ralph 2 could easily see over $230M.

Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald ended its first week with $123.1M. It’s projected to earn $16M in its third weekend, -45%, for a running total by Sunday of $139.1M. That puts the J.K. Rowling written and produced Harry Potter spinoff 24% behind FB1 which ended its domestic run at $234M. If Grindelwald continues at this pace, it’s looking at around $177M.