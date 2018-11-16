EXCLUSIVE: J. Lee, who currently serves as part of the main cast of Fox’s The Orville, will direct his first feature titled Wednesdays, a dark comedy which he wrote and will also star in along with Seth Green (Family Guy), Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy), Michael Mosley (Ozark), and Cooper Friedman (Girl Meets World).

It’s loosely based on Lee’s experiences with therapy. He will play Gabe, a seemingly put-together, successful 30-something year old who has just discovered therapy. He sees his therapist every Wednesday to try to unpack his deep-rooted family issues, his estrangement from his perfect match, Millie (Raver-Lampman), and how to deal with his erratic ex.

But one day he meets a 9-year-old kid, Alec (Friedman) who also sees a psychologist in the same building. And when Alec convinces this stranger Gabe, that his mom forgot him at the office, they go on a winding misadventure that will help Gabe find his truth and help Alec find his worth, all while examining our own pre-conceived notions about race, mental health, and life.

Production is slated to begin this month. Lee and Stephen “Dr” Love (The Land) are exec producers.