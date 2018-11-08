EXCLUSIVE: AFM may have ended but it seems the deals aren’t done… sci-fi horror feature Starfish, which stars Halloween and Runaways actor Virginia Gardner has been picked up by The Orchard for a raft of territories including the U.S. and UK.

The film, which is directed by A.T. White, follows Gardner as a young woman who struggles with the death of her best friend, while trying to assemble a series of clues left on mixtapes in order to stop a monstrous end to the world as we know it.

Blending drama, high-concept sci-fi and horror with an upbeat indie music score, The Orchard has picked by White’s debut feature for the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand. A separate theatrical release is planned in the spring ahead of a digital release.

Produced We Are Tessellate, Spellbound Entertainment and 3Roundburst Productions, the deal was negotiated by Andrew Borden of The Orchard and Joe Yanick, Hugues Barbier and Justin Timms on behalf of Yellow Veil Pictures. The latter is also handling worldwide sales on Tillman Singer’s Luzand the upcoming debut by Josh Lobo, A Man in the Dark.

“I’m deeply humbled to be launching my first feature film with The Orchard; a company that are so passionate and supportive to bold filmmakers. ‘Starfish’ is deeply personal to me and I’m honoured it has found a home amongst their catalogue,” said White.