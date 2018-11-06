EXCLUSIVE: After teaming on the 2017 drama A Ghost Story, which starred Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara, director David Lowery and A24 are back in business with Green Knight, a fantasy epic retelling of the medieval tale of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.

Lowery, who most recently helmed The Old Man & the Gun starring Robert Redford, will direct the film and produce along with Toby Halbrooks James M. Johnston. A24 is financing with Ley Line and BRON Studios.

Sir Gawain and the Green Knight is one of the most famous tales in early English literature. As the story goes, chivalrous and loyal Sir Gawain, a knight of King Arthur’s Round Table, accepts the challenge of beheading the Green Knight and must wait a year and a day to receive a blow in return. In the end it was a test of his loyalty to the king.

There have been two previous adaptations, both of which were written and directed by Stephen Weeks. First, the 1973 film Gawain and the Green Knight, starring Murray Head and Nigel Green, followed by 1984’s Sword of the Valiant, with Miles O’Keeffe and Sean Connery.

Lowery’s other directorial credits include Pete’s Dragon and Ain’t Them Bodies Saints. He’s repped by WME.