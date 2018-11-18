For the past year and a half, there rarely has been an interview with Steve Carell where he has not been asked about doing a reboot of The Office. He could not avoid the topic even during his hosting stint on Saturday Night Live, where his opening monologue was “hijacked” by a audience Q&A. In it, a number of Carell’s former Office co-stars, including Ed Helms, Jenna Fischer, Ellie Kemper and Carell’s wife, Nancy, pushed Carell to sign on for a reboot.

Carell, who left The Office at the end of his seven-year contract to focus on movies, had stated repeatedly that he is not in favor of revisiting the Emmy-winning comedy series, and recently said that his character Michael Scott’s boorish shenanigans at Dunder-Mifflin might not play so well in today’s climate of heightened awareness of offensive behavior.

Carell’s co-stars however would not take no for an answer; Fischer even revealed that what Pam told Michael in their famous farewell airport scene was “Don’t be a dick. Do the reboot.” The pressure seemed to be working, and Carell invited his former colleagues on stage for an announcement. Watch the video above.

